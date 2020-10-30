Shatta Wale has denied claims by Kumbugu MP, Ras Mubarak, that he received about ¢2 million to serve as an ambassador for Exim Bank’s Made in Ghana project.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta admitted that Exim Bank gave him an ambassadorial role to project Ghana but “it did not come with money.”

“This is a charity project that I am doing. I am patriotic; things that people do not want to do that is what I want, because, I know what I am going to get in pushing my country,” Shatta Wale said.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker explained that some project like ‘One District One Factory’ by the government caught his eye so he only proposed to help push their successes and the products.

He added that he has begun shooting documentaries about Ghana towards the Exim Bank Made in Ghana campaign without government’s money.

“I want people to know about Ghana. For instance, when I met Beyonce I told her about Ghana…she said her mum has been coming here and she will try to come too. It is nice to meet people and see them speak good about your country.

READ ALSO:

He stated that there is no evidence he took ¢2 million money from the bank to push any campaign adding that if he had taken money there would have been.

His comments come after Kumbugu MP, Ras Mubarak’s claimed at a Public Accounts Committee meeting that Exim Bank had paid Shatta Wale and actor Agya Koo ¢2 million for a brand ambassadorial deal.

He stated that he does not understand why such colossal money will be handed to one person when the country is still grappling with the effects of Covid-19.

However, In a press statement issued by the Bank said although they sought the services of Agya Koo and Shatta Wale for a Made in Ghana campaign, they have not dolled out such sum of money to them.

They stated that the allegation is “factually incorrect” and misleading.

Head of Corporate Affairs at Exim Bank, Richard Osei Anane told Evans Mensah on Newsnight Thursday that the campaign was not rolled out, but put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“We even launched the program belatedly on August 30. Indeed we have signed a contract with the two artistes they have not even started their roles,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Shatta Wale said that because he claims to like money, people should not assume that he will make decisions unfavourable to his country.