After spending five days in police cells, Dancehall King Shatta Wale as well as his three accomplices have been granted bail.

An Accra Circuit Court who sat on their case granted Shatta Wale and his Personal Assistant, Kojo Owusu Koranteng alias Nana Dope, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator a GHS 100,000 bail each.

While Shatta managed a self-recognized bail, his team members are to provide one surety each.

This follows their remand into police custody during their first appearance in court on Thursday, October 21.

Meanwhile, some Shatta Movement fans stormed the court premises chanting in support of their President.

Shatta was greeted with loud applause and standing ovation as he was marched into the courtroom.

Others were also spotted wearing t-shirts with the inscription, “#Revolution2 #stopfalseprophecies and #istandwithshattawale”, among others.

Another embattled musician, Medikal, has also secured bail after spending five days in prison custody.

He was also charged for brandishing guns on social media.

During his second appearance in court, he was also handed a GHS 100,000 bail.

Medikal spent his time in Ankaful prison cells.

