The B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance is set to honour traditional rulers as part of the Royal Citizen Honours Africa – Ghana (RoCHA-21) celebration.

The event, which is a novel initiative, seeks to celebrate rulers who have initiated youth enhancement and developmental projects in their community nationwide.

The chairperson of the B-HeCK Africa, Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr, speaking at the launch of the RoCHA Celebration, emphasised the need to honour these people who play vital roles in nation-building.

“Traditional rulers known from the time of inception as the custodians of the lands served as protectors and builders of nations until the introduction of our modern-day governance system.

“Judging from the physical evidence of the majority of such traditional rulers, we believe they did remarkably well and actually set in motion the major developmental initiatives of many great cities of today and even very much lay claim to most of many world-class monuments that position many cities as development and tourism giants today,” he lauded.

He added: “For these reasons and many other unspoken distinct factors, we, at B-HeCK Africa, believe the time has come to introduce an era where heads of governments will as a matter of urgency build an active and highly functional partnership with our traditional rulers in developmental pursuit .”

Mr Tamakloe said by so doing, they believe the government will receive even more significant backing from the citizenry coupled with goodwill and real resource support from the natives to consequently inspire advanced and progressive nation-building.

He further reiterated that “royalty is associated with prestige, sovereignty, and nobility; the solid ideologies this event seeks to represent coupled with the realistic impact reflecting on society.”

Mr Tamakloe explained that this event is dynamically carved to create a vibrant, efficient platform for trailblazing traditional leaders to garner and solicit a pulsating government and public inclusion and partnership to enable them to initiate their own B-HeCK Africa funded distinct geographically customised non-government project in their preferred localities.

It will mainly enhance the wellbeing of their people and community with an emphasis on job creation for the youth and local governance enhancement.

The event has been scheduled for November 27, 2021, in Accra themed Equitable inclusion in national development.

The 18-carat-gold celebration of excellence in leadership vis-a-vis significant governmental partnerships for national development seeks to show public gratitude to seven iconic traditional rulers for their noble leadership in complementing the government’s efforts towards rural development for nation-building under the chairmanship of Professor Sir Osomfo J. W. Acheampong.

Inspired by the saying, “a nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for”, this initiative is therefore timely and relevant for us as a growing nation since it will inspire patriotism, unity and the desire for being a pacesetter among the citizens and their noble leaders.

Hence, celebrating the achievements of these iconic traditional rulers with 18-carat gold ‘Akofena’ as a deserving prestige celebration will inspire other noble countrymen and women to do exploits for the growth of the country in these trying times

It is been organised by Media Men Global as another unique initiative from the stables of the B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance, led by its youth and local governance enhancement arm, Centre for Youth, Culture & Local Government Enhancement (CYCLGE).

It will be in partnership with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Commission on Culture under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The novel celebration scheme also seeks to inculcate a sense of pride and ownership among the citizenry by highlighting the efforts and contributions of their traditional rulers to foster patriotism.