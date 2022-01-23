Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale, has flaunted his new lover online.

In a new video that has since gone viral, Shatta Wale and a fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

The duo appeared to be dancing slowly at what looked like an outdoor space of a hotel when they locked lips in a kiss while smiling at each other.

Initially, the young lady appeared quite shy and was trying to keep her face from appearing on camera. She, however, got quite comfortable after a while and continued hugging the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker.

Shatta Wale made it quite clear that the lady was his new lover with the caption “She is mine” and went on to show her to the rest of the world. The ‘Kakai’ crooner went on to admit that he was madly in love with the lady and was proud to let the whole world see who he was with currently.

Shatta Wale decided to flaunt his new girlfriend for the first time during a getaway with his new bestie, Medikal, and his wife, Fella Makafui.

The power couple was made a cameo in Shatta Wale’s video as they were spotted dancing together in the background.