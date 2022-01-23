The funeral arrangement of Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful, who was known as ‘Lois’ in popular TV series ‘Things We Do for Love’, has been announced with the funeral scheduled for Thursday, 27th January 2022.



News of Marleen’s death was first spotted on the Instagram page of Adjetey Annan (Pusher), the main character in the series shown in the early 2000s.







Sharing video clips that captured some scenes in the series, Adjetey Annan wrote: “In the year 2000 u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance making your character as ‘Lois’ a memorable one. Marlene, we part ways with u too soon! We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ. My deepest condolences to your family. The Lord will watch over them. RIP.”

An artwork shared by Yaz Meen, a singer, and artisan, indicated that Marleen’s funeral will be held on 27th January at Lashibi Funeral Home. The ceremony is expected to start at 10:00 am.



A heartbroken Yaz Meen extended her condolences to the family of the bereaved. She said: “RIP Marleen can’t believe I won’t see you walk by my stand at the market as usual. Condolences aunty Renate and family. This is hard.”