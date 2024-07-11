Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has addressed recent claims of abandoning his mother amidst her deteriorating health.

Earlier this week, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah went public, revealing that she had not seen her son for over 10 years and he has failed to care for her even in her desperate times.

She added that, she is in the care of relatives who are accommodating and caring for her financial responsibilities.

In reaction to the claims, Shatta Wale said though he loves his mother, he has no obligations whatsoever towards her upkeep.

He revealed that, his mother neglected him when he was young, hence he is paying him back in her own coin.

Shatta Wale revealed that, his stepmother stepped in to care for him and his daughter during his early years, providing stability and support which his biological mother did not offer.

He also expressed frustration over his biological mother’s decision to take family matters to social media, which he felt was inconsiderate and aimed at attracting public sympathy.

Shatta Wale also expressed concern about his mother informing relatives about her ailment instead of reaching out to him directly.

He urged his fans to be discerning about whom they feel sorry for, while accusing his mother of manipulate situations to play the victim.