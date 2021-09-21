Self-styled richest billionaire in Africa, Shatta Bandle, has wowed his fans as he splashes memories from his vacation.

Bandle, who is currently cruising in Dubai with his friends, has teased his fans to join him in the Arabian country if they are as rich as he is.

His trip started five days ago with a session with his lucky fans who accompanied him on the promotional trip.

Shatta Bandle’s highlight of the trip was the fun times at the popular Abu Dhabi desert where he went camel riding.

“I want to get down,” he was heard screaming with fear as he was being tutored on how to ride the animal.

He later regained his calm and opted for a ride in a mini car which he sped off after bragging to his fans.

Dress in a white thawb and ghutra scarf, Shatta Bandle struck a pose for the cameras to capture the vacation moment.

Videos below: