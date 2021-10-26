Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has descended on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, for rubbishing the ban on ‘aboboyaa’.

According to him, the ban on ‘aboboyaa’ on the highways is not his unilateral decision but in collaboration with the assemblies and other stakeholders.

“I am surprised Kwame Agbodza is saying this. He chooses to do politics with everything. I am sad that he is talking like this. I didn’t expect this to come from him. Is he trying to say that he is wiser than all the 20 National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who were part of the decision? Agbodza, I am disappointed in you,” he said.

His comment comes after Mr Agbodza stated the Regional Minister was acting beyond his powers with the directive to rid the highways off tricycles carrying garbage effective November 1, 2021.

Speaking to the media in Parliament today, Mr Agbodza revealed that there are no laws in this country that give any Regional Minister the powers to ban any transport operator and that if he (Henry Quartey) wants some things to be done about the way the tricycle operate, he should liaise with the transport or highway ministry but not act beyond his powers.

But reacting to the NDC MP’s claim on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Quartey said his colleague only wants to score cheap political points.

According to him, there is a by-law that all the assemblies have passed, adding that the regional minister coordinates the implementations of government policies in the region through the assemblies.

He said Mr Agbodza’s conduct is only indicting his own colleagues and that he did not do his checks well.

“I have not been to the Volta Region. I am very disappointed in him and he knows what he said was very bad. He should bring it to the floor of Parliament and I will meet him there fair and square. He likes to always come out as Mr know all.

“He wants to score political points and if he chooses to go this way with me in public, I will do the same with him. He is a good friend of mine but I am saying, shame unto him,” he fumed.