The Accra High Court has declined a request from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr Benjamin Agordzo, to take a 10-day trip outside the country.

On Monday, the embattled senior police officer sought the court’s permission to grant him a 10-day request to travel to Kenya to act as a resource person at the Security Sector Reform Training in Nairobi.

The three-member panel of judges, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, maintained that the bail condition does not support the defendant’s request.

Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Anthony Oppong also ruled out Dr Agordzo’s request.

According to the court, the nature of the alleged offence of Dr Agordzo and nine others demands him to be present in court during sittings.

Counsel for the applicant, Kormivi Dzotsi, holding a brief for lawyer Martin Kpebu appealed to the court to revise the bail terms which requires the applicant to report twice a week to the police.

“We pray that the court exercises its discretion to grant A10 to travel outside the jurisdiction. This is particularly important because per A10’s affidavit he is willing to waive his right to allow the trial proceed in order not to delay the trial,” his lawyer argued.

According to Mr Dzotsi, the trial can proceed without the applicant. His lawyer, family, and wife will be present to monitor court proceedings and make ACP Agordzo available to the court if needed.

But Principal State Attorney, Winifred Sarpong, argued that considering the offence for which the accused has been brought to court, his presence cannot be ignored by the court for him to travel outside the country.

Opposing the application by the accused, she referenced Section 70 of Act 30 and noted that the offence in question is the highest offence of the land.

The state attorney contended that in this covid-19 era, international organizations are organizing programmes online and that the accused (ACP Agordzo) if indeed wants to attend the programme can do so online.

She further argued that the case before the court is not a misdemeanor and that his absence should not be accepted by the court.

The other nine accused persons in ACP Agordzo’s case are; Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine.

All nine persons have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit, high treason, treason and abetment.