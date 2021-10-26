Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has defended the head coach of the club, Samuel Boadu despite the club’s elimination from the Caf Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions suffered the biggest defeat in their history as a club.

The Phobians’ hope of playing in the group phase of the Champions League was crashed after losing 6-1 in the second leg against Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca over the weekend to end the tie 6-2 on aggregate scoreline.

Following their elimination from the competition, Boadu, who steered the club to a domestic treble last season, has come under intense pressure and criticism.

READ ALSO

But Opare Ado believes the defeat does not make the former Medeama SC boss a bad gaffer.

He stressed that it is about how the team will return to winning ways and not criticising the 35-year-old trainer.

“The fact that the coach [Samuel Boadu] lost 6-1 against Wydad Atheltic Club does not make him a bad coach,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The issue is about how the team and the coach will bounce back from the defeat and make sure we are in the best shape for our next task,” he added.

Hearts of Oak meanwhile will be participating in the Confederations Cup. The Phobians will play Algerian side, JS Souara in the playoffs.