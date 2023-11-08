The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Board of the Seychelles Communications Regulatory Authority, this is in accordance with Section 148 (1) and Section 148 (5) of the Communications Act, 2023.

The Authority is responsible for the implementation and enforcement of the Communications Act 2023 and assumes the regulatory function carried out thus far by the Department of ICT (DICT) in the telecommunications&broadcasting sectors. DICT retains the policy portfolio responsibility for telecommunications and broadcasting.

Mr Joyvani Chetty has been appointed as the Chairperson and Mr James Jean as the Vice-Chairperson

The other Board Members are:

Mrs Natalie Edmond (Member)

Mr Brian Hoareau (Member)

Mr Lawrence Kamugisha (Member)

Ms Beryl Payet (Member)

Ms Franca Sicobo (Member)

The Board Members have been appointed for a for a 3-year period effective from the 1st November, 2023.

