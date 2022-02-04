The Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ has granted the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin Issah, a GH¢100,000 self-recognisance bail with three sureties.

In the first case, he was charged with assault on a public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing the peace of a public place.

Mr Mumin Issah pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

His Lead Counsel, Samuel Kofi Agbota, pleaded with the presiding Judge to grant him bail since all the offences are bailable.

The MCE was granted a GH¢100,000 with three sureties for that case. The Judge, Michael Ampadu cautioned that people should not interfere with the work of security personnel.

The second case involved charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and causing danger to road users. Again, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Judge, His Honour Michael Ampadu, indicated that the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ will deal with anyone according to the law, irrespective of their positions or ranks in society.

The case was adjourned to March 17, 2022.

Abdul Mumin Issah was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a Police officer “who was performing his lawful duty.”

The MCE is heard in a tape threatening to beat a Police officer to death during the incident.

There was also a scuffle between them.