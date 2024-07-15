The lifeless body of a three-year-old girl who went missing at Sefwi Akuraa, a farming community in the Amenfi West area of the Western Region has been found floating in an illegal mining pit [galamsey].

Her lifeless body was found Sunday afternoon [July 14] floating in the pit dug by illegal mining operators, three days after she went missing.

The community members have therefore raised concerns about the increase of illegal mining activities in the area.

She was reportedly playing outside with other children in the community, which is close to Samreboi in the Amenfi West Municipality on Friday afternoon and went missing.

After three days searching and combing the entire area, the lifeless body of the toddler was found floating on stagnant water in one of the many galamsey pits located in the town.

According to Maame Yaa, the mother of the toddler, she was in the room with her daughter last Friday and stepped out to buy watermelon.

When she returned and did not see her in the room, she rushed to where other children were playing and saw her there happily playing with the other children.

She left her there but when she went back to pick her up after sometime, she was not there.

After hours of a search, the elders were informed and a search party was constituted to comb the entire community.

The search continued for three days until the lifeless body was found on Sunday.

The Sefwi Akuraa farming community area has been inundated with a number of illegal mining pits, posing danger to lives and properties.

ALSO READ: