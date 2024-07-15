The Secretary of the University of Education, Winneba branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Bernard Tutu Boahen has clarified that the Association has declared strike over the controversial sale of hotels by SSNIT.

Instead, they are calling for better management and the resignation of members on the SSNIT Board.

Mr. Boahen’s comments come in the wake of an emergency meeting by Organised Labour to decide on the next steps after declaring a nationwide industrial action last Friday.

This action was spurred by dramatic changes, including the termination of SSNIT’s plan to sell a 60% stake in four hotels, following the withdrawal of the prospective investor, Rock City Hotel.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Boahen said UTAG is not planning any strike but is demanding accountability from SSNIT Board.

He slammed the Board’s initial decision to sell the hotels despite public opposition, saying it showed poor judgment and governance.

This, he argued, has eroded public trust in SSNIT’s ability to manage pension funds and assets effectively.

“Their initial decision to proceed with this transaction, despite widespread public outcry, indicates a disregard for the sentiments and welfare of the broader populace. This action has undermined confidence in the board and management’s capacity to manage our pension funds and assets prudently and transparently,” Mr. Boahen stated.

He reiterated that, UTAG’s discussions with Organised Labour include the call for the dissolution of the SSNIT Board.

“We are not doing any demonstration. We only need to help. It’s not a strike; we are only demanding that the SSNIT Board members step aside to allow competent individuals to take over” he said.

He also stressed that this is not a political move, but a demand for better management.

“We want the betterment of SSNIT. We are watching the powers that be, and our protest is pointed at the leadership and board members. We are not making unnecessary demands” Mr. Boahen added.

In support, Vice President of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Professor Eric Awere on the same show expressed dissatisfaction with the SSNIT Board.

He echoed the call for its dissolution, arguing that their representatives on the Board have not adequately served the interests of their members.

“It is the view of members of TUTAG that it is insufficient for SSNIT to merely discontinue the process of selling its 60% shares in the four hotels. We believe that in order to move forward in the right direction on this matter, it would be appropriate for the Board to be totally dissolved to allow for more competent individuals who are committed to managing the affairs of our pensions to take over, with labour unions constituting the majority,” he stated.

Both UTAG and TUTAG stressed that, the SSNIT Board needs restructuring to restore confidence and ensure proper management of pension funds.