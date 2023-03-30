On January 4, 2023, Nigeria actor, Yul Edochie, shared a post on social media, celebrating his son, Kambilichukwu, on his birthday.

Yul posted a picture of Kambili who had turned 16 years two months ago with the caption:

“A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”

Prior to his demise, Kambili was Yul and May’s eldest son.

He was the second among Yul and his first wife, May’s four children.