Rev Father Andrew Campbell has constructed a mosque for the Weija Leprosarium in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The project to serve Muslims of the Leprosarium was in commemoration of his 77th birthday.

The presidential Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), Ben Abdallah Banda, commissioned the project on behalf of the Vice President and life patron of the Cured Lepers Aid Committee, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday.

In his address, the Offinso South MP highlighted the symbolism of this gesture in promoting freedom of worship, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various religious groups.

He also used the opportunity to wish Father Campbell a Happy Birthday and prayed for longevity of life, blessings and wisdom.

On his part, Rev Fr Campbell expressed gratitude to the government and especially the Vice-President for his contribution to the well-being of lepers.

In attendance were Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State, Jerry Ahmed Shuaibu, CEO, Coastal Development Authority and popular musician, Akosua Agyapong.

