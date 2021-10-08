Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turned 58 on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

To commemorate the day, Dr Bawumia had breakfast with the cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The joyful moment was graced by Ghana’s second lady, Samira Bawumia, who helped to serve the food.

The founder of Lepers Aid Committee, Father Andrew Campbell, was also present.

The beneficiaries were beside themselves with joy when they engaged the celebrant and his wife in hearty conversations.

The Vice President at the all-white event pledged his continuous support to the Leprosarium.

As a patron of the Lepers Aid Committee, he donated a cow, 100 bags of rice, 100 cartons of bottled water, 50 cartons of mineral drinks, and GH¢10,000 cash to the Weija Leprosarium for their upkeep.