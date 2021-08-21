Beautiful, eloquent and sassy are just a few words to describe her whenever she takes on our screens looking all fly.

The high fashion sense of Ghana’s Second Lady cannot be questioned. She is a true epitome of a classy African woman as she manages to look stylish at any state meeting in African Print.

Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President always looks legal in African Print; making headlines on social media.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the 41-year-old, who is also known for her love for fashion, stunned us with a body-flattering lace outfit.

As usual, Mrs Bawumia didn’t leave her paring hijab that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

Aside the lace outfits, Mrs Bawumaia further wore another emerald green ensemble that made her look ethereal and virtuous.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smiles for the camera are breathtaking.

