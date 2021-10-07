Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to celebrate the birthday of her husband Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The second gentleman of the land turns a year older today, October 7, 2021.

He’s exactly 58 years today.

Taking to her Facebook page, Samira reassured her husband of her undying love amid prayers of God’s blessings upon him.

She revealed the Vice President’s passion and commitment for his family and the nation is what makes her love him the more.

Mrs Bawumia backed her message with a lovely photo of herself and her husband.

Following her post, scores of Ghanaians have taken to her comment section to wish Dr Bawumia well.

Read the full post below:

