The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA have approved Ghana’s request to admit spectators for Saturday’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The approval follows a request made by the Ghana Football Association to that effect.

CAF has approved Four Thousand (4,000) spectators for the match – an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which was approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia.

Per the approval, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Emunah, shall together with all the relevant stakeholders ensure strict adherence of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.

The GFA has, therefore, advised Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

The Group G encounter between Ghana and Zimbabwe will kick off at 1600GMT on Saturday, October 9, 2021.