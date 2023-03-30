Hearts of Oak assistant trainer, David Ocloo, has lauded his players following their hard-fought win against Accra Lions on Wednesday.

The Phobians, following their 3-0 defeat to Karela United returned to winning ways against their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange scored in the 64 minutes to hand Hearts of Oak the three maximum points in the matchday 24 games.

“I am very very satisfied,” Ocloo told StarTimes after the game.

“You could see they fought gallantly and I am so much proud of them and I will encourage them to keep it up, to keep it going this way,” he added

Hearts of Oak now sit 4th on the league log with 38 points, 4 points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars and will travel to play Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in the matchday 25 games this weekend.