The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has shared a cryptic response to the views expressed by NPP’s communication team member, Ellen Ama Daaku on the partiality or otherwise of the new Board members of the EC.

Reacting to a video where Ellen Ama Daaku is captured on TV3 defending the President’s choice of persons for the EC, Charlotte Osei tweeted “I see”.

Speaking on TV3, Ellen Daaku said that, regardless of whoever chairs the EC, the results of elections will not be affected.

“It doesn’t matter who becomes the EC boss and who the commissioners are. If you are vigilant at the polling station, you will win.” she said.

To her, the political parties should rather ensure they get their figures right at the polling stations and not focus on who the referee of the election is.