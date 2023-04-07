Famous Ghanaian actor-turned-academician, Van Vicker, has created a buzz on social media, particularly on Instagram.
This was after the renowned icon shared a picture of himself with his beautiful wife. They looked like a heavenly couple whose match was made in heaven.
Both Van Vicker and his wife were in white during what appeared to be a date as they were seen sitting at a table with a glass of wine and other items in front of them.
Van Vicker shared an Easter message in the caption, wishing everyone well during the festivities.
