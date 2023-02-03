A Security man has been shot and is in an unconscious state after four armed men raided Hao-xin Stone Quarry at Awutu Kwei in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kofi Diaka.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that the men stormed the quarry site with heavy weapons and bolted with 2,500.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Security man shot as armed men raid stone quarry

In an interview, Alexander Thompson, a Safety Health Officer, said the four suspects were masked.

Mr Thompson revealed this is the third time they have been robbed and has left their foreign investors in fear.