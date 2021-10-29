Scores of unemployed young people have trooped various recruitment centers in the Bono East Regional capital, to be enlisted into the security services.

Many of them the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered comprised mostly Senior High School, Polytechnic and University graduates, who had traveled far and near to go through various tests to be recruited into the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

During a visit to the Techiman Senior High School premises, a recruitment center for the GNFS, the anxious and prospective applicants had formed long queues, and waited patiently.

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) George Anim Frimpong, the Bono East Regional Fire Commander told the GNA 2,908 prospective applicants were expected to go through selection exercises.

He said applicants were taken through verification and authentication of application documents, height checks, body selection, and aptitude test.

DCFO Frimpong said it was untrue that some applicants were picked on ‘protocol allocation’ saying only qualified applicants would be enlisted.

The situation was however not different at the Techiman campus of the Valley View University where enlistment into the GIS was going on, as hundreds of prospective applicants were sighted going through the recruitment process.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Enock Annor, the Bono East Regional Commander of the GIS said the exercise had been peaceful so far, saying the enlistment process was expected to end on Saturday, October 30, this year.