Solicitors of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin have served notice to one Maame Afua Adom-Boakye to retract and apologise for a defamatory publication made against their client.

According to reports, Maame Afua Adom-Boakye has been served through email, WhatsApp and Facebook messenger.

The letter signed by Managing partner of Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo Esq, reveals that Ms Adom-Boakye accused Mr Eugene Arhin of thievery without any form of evidence to prove the claim.

According to the lawyers, the offender in a Facebook post on October 23, stated: “..as far as I am concerned, Eugene Arhin is a thief. Until an independent probe is launched into his dealings to prove otherwise, no one can tell me his ex-wife’s claims are false.

READ ALSO:

“But will that ever happen? Absolutely not. Because amassing wealth through illicit means comes with the job. Almost everyone is doing it. And yes, there’s no one under God’s sun who can write memos and speeches for the President but him.”

These allegations, Gary Nimako Marfo Esq noted in the letter have been denied by his client and has therefore challenged her to provide evidence to back her claims, since no court has convicted Mr Arhin of the crime of thievery.

Maame Afua Adom-Boakye is to retract the said publication filled with ill-mannered and unprintable language on or before Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Failure to do so, charges will be pressed against her at the Court of Law, per instructions given by Mr. Eugene Arhin.

“Please be informed that we have our client’s full instructions to use all the available legal remedies to vindicate his grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to comply with our request within the period stated supra.”