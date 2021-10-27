The Tema Regional Police Command has arraigned 29 suspects before the Tema Circuit Court A for assaulting two police officers at Luhuor, a community near Sege in the Ada West District.

The police officers were responding to a distress call at Electrohem Ghana Limited at Luhuor when they were allegedly attacked by some residents.

Police sources indicate they seized a riot control weapon and a box of ammunition as part of the attack.

“Some of the suspects took the police officers hostage for more than three hours and assaulted them. They later seized the Riot Control Weapon and destroyed a Toyota vehicle belonging to the Service,” a police statement read in part.

The statement added their call for reinforcement angered the residents who went on to burn car tyres at the entrance of the community to prevent the reinforced team who were coming.

The Ada Divisional Police Command embarked on an operation in Luhuor on Friday, after the attack which led to the arrest of 36 suspects.

The police said: “36 suspects were arrested and screened, after which 29 were sent to court on Monday for trial. The Police have retrieved the weapon and the box of cartridges.”

Meanwhile, the outfit has condemned the incident, adding: “We wish to strongly caution the public to desist from attacking any individual or group, particularly any Law Enforcement Agent, or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”