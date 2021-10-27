The Tepa Circuit Court has given a 24-year-old unemployed man 14 years prison sentence for stealing ¢50 worth of plantain and cassava,

Justice Ezekiel, pleaded guilty to stealing the food items from a farm at Akwasiase, near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.

Police Chief Inspector, Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that on September 5th, 2021, the convict who had gone to harvest the plantain and the cassava and was loading them into a sack, was arrested by the owner of the farm.

Ezekiel, who is an ex-convict, was sent to the Tepa police station together with the foodstuff valued at ¢50.

He admitted the offence in his caution statement and was charged and brought before the court after investigations.