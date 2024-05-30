SCOMM, a company in the telecommunications sector, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA MOROCCO 2024 (www.GITEXAFRICA.com). The exhibition, a premier event in the technology calendar, will see SCOMM unveil two solutions from our partners RUCKUS Networks and SES Satellites.

Presenting Next-Generation Connectivity Solutions

SCOMM will showcase RUCKUS Networks‘ revolutionary Wi-Fi 7 technology and SES Satellites’ advanced Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite communications technology. These technologies are set to transform the connectivity landscape in Africa.

7th Generation Wi-Fi with Ruckus Networks

Wi-Fi 7 from our partner RUCKUS Networks offers a number of significant advantages:

– ​Superior speed and capacity

– ​Expanded coverage

– ​Reduced latency for smoother internet experiences

– ​Enhanced security

MEO Satellite Communication Technology with SES Satellites

SCOMM will also be showcasing the MEO satellite communications technology from our partner SES Satellites. This technology offers unique advantages:

– ​Broad coverage, reaching remote areas

– ​High bandwidth for data-intensive applications

– ​Lower latency compared to GEO satellites

Showcasing at GITEX AFRICA MOROCCO 2024

SCOMM participation in GITEX AFRICA MOROCCO 2024 highlights its passion for pioneering technological innovations and improving connectivity across Africa. We invite attendees to visit our Stand Hall #13 Stand 13C-10 to experience firsthand the revolutionary capabilities of Wi-Fi 7 and MEO satellite technology.

For more information, please contact:

Hind EL BAHLOULI

Managing Director

Phone: +212 660 731 816

Email: helbahlouli@scomm.ma

Headquarters: Avenue des FAR, Complexe Commercial des Habous, Casablanca, Morocco

About SCOMM:

SCOMM delivers since 2004, best-in-class ICT solutions to broad base of customers in telecommunications, hospitality, government, defense, education, commerce and utilities sectors. Our mission is to enhance connectivity and bridge the digital divide in Africa by providing state-of-the-art communication technologies. For further information, please visit our website: www.SCOMM.ma