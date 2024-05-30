Forty-two (42) local companies have been waiting for the past three years to operate but have been hindered due to waivers that have been sitting in Parliament without approval.

The Majority is urging the Minority to support the government in granting these waivers.

Addressing the media in Parliament, the Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that the Minority was intentionally obstructing the process of granting tax exemptions to 42 companies which will operate under the government’s 1D1F initiative.

The Majority argued that, these companies have gone through the necessary processes and have been approved to benefit, enabling them to operate and provide employment for the teeming youth.

The Majority contended that, the NDC knows that tax waivers help investors establish businesses that boost the economy but are being unpatriotic in their actions.

The Majority accuses the Minority and the NDC of granting a tax waiver to a single company, MPS, valued at $832 million with its associated taxes, but are now complaining about the $350 million waiver for the 42 companies.

The Leader of Government Business further stressed that the operations of these 42 companies would translate into many job opportunities for young people.

He criticized the NDC and President Mahama for granting exemptions to companies including Dzata Cement, which the then government termed as strategic companies, without parliamentary approval.

This, the Majority members say, is confusing as the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, opposes the current waiver before the House but personally and vehemently supported those of the NDC.

