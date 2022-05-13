The National School Feeding Caterers Association is calling for an increment in feeding grants due to increase in rices of food items in the country.

The association said the grant per head is still pegged at 0.97 pesewas despite the continuous hikes in the prices of items.1

The situation, they noted is affecting the quality of food provided in the various beneficiary schools.

The association’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adizetu Amanuah Ankrah made these remarks at a press briefing, stating there has been no communication to them on the way forward.

“Are we going to get the increment or not? Or they are on it? We want to know. We want them to tell us something. They should come out and tell us something. We are pleading with Nana Akufo-Addo to come to our aid. He is our father” she stressed.

The School Feeding Program is an initiative of the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Program (CAADP) Pillar 3.

With all public primary schools and kindergartens in Ghana as the targetted group, it seeks to reduce short-term hunger and malnutrition among school children and also increase enrollment, attendance and retention.

Following its commencement in 2005, it has been faced with numerous challenges including the delays in the payment of monies due caterers.