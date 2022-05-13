SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 37 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to be played on Sunday 15 May 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Atletico Madrid tackle Sevilla at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The battle to end in the top four and secure UEFA Champions League football is the underlying motivation for this clash, with Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone calling for his team to show yet more grit and determination.

“I feel very good, when you show your best version, we weren’t clinical and football is the consequences of the game, but we are calm because we gave everything,” said Simeone of his team’s performances in recent weeks.

Real Madrid, who have wrapped up the title, will be in a celebratory mood for their last away match of the La Liga season, as they head to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to tackle Cadiz. The hosts, however, are fighting for their top-flight survival and will be motivated to spring an upset.

Another key clash sees Getafe host Barcelona. The Catalan giants have arguably been La Liga’s best team since the turn of the year (after an awful first half of the season), but manager Xavi insists that they need more time to build an identity and style of play.

“By encouraging the group and making the players see what we are not doing well. We are on the right path, but the results need to be arriving,” said the Barca boss. “Consolidating the model of play that was lost requires time. We need to learn from our mistakes. It has been five years since we competed well in Europe. Our project started in November, we need time. There have been green shoots, but it’s evident that we need to improve.”

One of the most intriguing battles for this round will see Villarreal welcome Real Sociedad to Estadio de la Ceramica. The Yellow Submarine have excelled on the European stage but fallen short of the pace set by the likes of La Real when it comes to the upper regions of La Liga’s log table.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery is hoping his team can up their domestic game for the visit of the Basque side: “We need to be aware that we will have to suffer and defend a lot during the match and know how to do so with ease and serenity. We also need to be able to take advantage of having the ball and doing so with our quality and our characteristics.”

La Liga broadcast details, 15 May 2022

All times CAT

Sunday 15 May, All matches kick-off at 18:30

Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Real Betis v Granada

Celta Vigo v Elche

Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano

Getafe v Barcelona

Cadiz v Real Madrid

Espanyol v Valencia

Levante v Alaves

Villarreal v Real Sociedad

Multi Goal coverage of all matches LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga