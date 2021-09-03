Flooding as a result of the heavy rains pouring since the past few days almost claimed the life of a man.

The man whose identity is not immediately known nearly drowned while crossing over a flooded area.

In some videos shared online, it is unclear how the man got stuck in the middle of the flood, but he could be seen trying to find a safe spot to stand.

In doing so, despite screams from onlookers, the man slipped into a hollow spot which made him struggle to stay still.

The pressure from the flood carried him along a sloppy area, while some female residents shouted for help.

It took the efforts of two brave men to drag him out of the water and direct him to safety.

Ghanaians have commended the gentlemen who but for their intervention, would have led to the disappearance of the drowning man.

ALSO READ