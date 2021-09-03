The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit spectators for Ghana’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia.

CAF did not grant the full 25% request of the Ghana Football Association but approved 2,250 spectators for the match.

The approval letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda to GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. read:

“As is it known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match Protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors. Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,250 spectators in the aforementioned match.”

The letter went on to warn that “we kindly ask your cooperation to fully comply with the above decision while noting that in case of non-respect, your federation will be subject to disciplinary sanctions by CAF’’.

Per the requirements of the Protocols, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Enumah shall, together with all the relevant stakeholders including the COVID-19 Officer, Dr Christine Baah, ensure strict adherence to the directive.

The GFA consequently advises all Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

The Group G encounter between Ghana and Ethiopia will kick off at 1900GMT on Friday, September 3, 2021.