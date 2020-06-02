Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of award-winning rapper Sarkodie, has stepped out to chill in a new video from America.

In the video, she was seen in a white top and grey pair of shorts sitting outside and sipping wine.

With her t-shirt, one could see the mother of one was heavily endowed in the bosom.

Playing in the background was Stonebwoys’s hit song, ‘Nominate’, which features American singer Keri Hilson.

The video was first shared by Sarkodie who urged his wife on by saying: “Keep your gangster on my G.”

Later, she herself shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Greetings from abroad.”