A yet-to-be-identified nursing mother suspected to be a fake money dealer should thank the police for her life.

This follows a last minute intervention by the police, which saved her from a blood-thirsty mob on Tuesday in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect was arrested in possession of a big bag loaded with fake money in different Ghana cedi notes.

Apparently, she had gone on a shopping spree at the Aputuogya Market, where she had bought a lot of items.

The suspect reportedly shopped and gave out fake currencies in exchange of genuine Ghana cedi notes.

Unfortunately for the suspect, luck eluded her eventually as some people detected her illegal activities in the market and blew the alarm, drawing a number of people to the scene.

The angry crowd reportedly tried to lynch the nursing mother, but the police arrived at the scene on time.

According to sources, the police had a hectic time before they could safely take the nursing mother to the station.

The Feyiase Police are said to be preparing the suspect for arraignment.