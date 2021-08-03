Rapper Sarkodie says Ghanaians need to focus on celebrating their big wins than focusing on other’s achievements.

The rapper said Ghanaians are too quick to let go of their accomplishments in the music industry because “we are busy looking at others celebrate theirs.”

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Sarkodie, who just released his sixth-studio album No Pressure, said Ghanaians need to push artistes such as Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale among others who are “dying” to put Ghana on the map.

The Highest rapper also blamed the media for easily promoting foreign content, adding that, Nigerians hardly allow foreigners to penetrate their space.

When Beyonce dropped they were congratulating ‘Wizkid, Burna and the rest. So in my tweets, I said ‘Shatta Wale and other great artistes’. It’s an agenda… so you have to take your country serious. I open up to other musicians but my top priority is my people.

That’s something I think Ghanaians let go easily. We need to highlight our moments and hold on to them. We have done well but we still look out there.

MORE:

Citing an instance, Sarkodie said he was the first Afropop artiste to sell out New York’s Apollo Theater but Ghanaians couldn’t hold on to the memories, hence they rather congratulated Burna Boy after he achieved a similar feat.

A lot of countries can’t boast of what we have achieved… Stonebwoy is doing a lot that we should be highlighting… What is bigger than what Wale did with Beyonce? And we wanna let it slide. There are many things we have done before others but we let it go easily.

It’s a matter of time if we make it an agenda we can get there… not saying the acts shouldn’t work harder… but we know sometimes funding is an issue.

Sarkodie said until industry players make it an agenda to push Ghana music to the world, growth will delay.

When Ghanaians are always complaining… I mean who is next to Nigeria? We started shooting good music videos but we just let it go and we get worried… We allow any news in…

Nigerians respect their work and you can never go close to their artistes. Even on their red carpet… it’s not a bad thing, I enjoy it… I hope my people will do the same thing, he told Andy Dosty.