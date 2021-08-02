Rapper Sarkodie has finally explained his love for Cuban cigars rolled and made from domestic tobacco leaves.

In recent times, the rapper has gone beyond his normal ways by sharing photos of himself smoking cigars and many Civil Society Organisations have lambasted him because he is a role model to the public.

But reacting to this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, August 2, 2021, Sarkodie said he only smokes cigars when it calls for celebrating a feat in his life.

The BET Best International Act of the Year admitted smoking cigars isn’t a good habit but his cigar-smoking photos on social media shouldn’t be the reason many will be calling for his head.

Even on his ‘No Pressure’ album, the first song after the intro is Rollies and Cigars, depicting the rapper’s recent love for cigar fashion and culture.

If you do a little bit of research on cigars, it is true that smoking it is not good but what cigar represents is celebrating success and achievements.

When you look at athletes they do it and the fact that you don’t inhale it into you is why I like it. It took me a while to get the nerve to put the photos out…, he told Andy Dosty.

Sarkodie also disclosed he was shocked it took Ghanaians about a week to react to the photos since he expected it earlier.

Sarkodie

MORE:

The musician said he owes no one an apology for his actions.

I don’t know if I am wrong or why they want me to apologise… I don’t know who wrote that thing for me to come and apologise for holding a cigar to who?

I get it but they should get the fact that there are people who have done worse and they singled me out. They shouldn’t get too carried away and ask me to come and apologise, he said.

According to Sarkodie, he is not a daily smoker so people shouldn’t see him as such.

I don’t wake up a day feeling for cigars… its for what it represents… if I don’t feel like it I wouldn’t. It’s natural if you don’t want to hold it, you wouldn’t.

The ‘No Pressure‘ crooner also revealed he received lots of pressure from his mother when the news broke out that he had shared such photos.

Watch the video below: