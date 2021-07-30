Rapper Sarkodie has finally dropped his sixth studio album dubbed ‘No Pressure’ today July 30, and the album is already making massive waves on social media.

The rap icon is garnering huge numbers as fans yearned for the album for months until it’s release today.

The album is well-packed with music stars such as Vic Mensa, Giggs, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Cassper Nyovest and American rapper Wale.

The list continues with DarkoVibes, Benerl, Harmonize, Oxlade and MOGmusic.

Listening to the album, the BET Best International Act’s sixth release showcases a well-earned confidence and his accolades have shot high – cementing his prowess as the ‘Rap King’ on the 15-track album.

Ego pain me if @sarkodie no shoot video for married to the game song with cassper. Ego pain me waaa. The gods and ancestors won’t event forgive him for this #NoPressureAlbum — SARKODIE NEBA SARK✝️🇬🇭 (@NebaSark) July 30, 2021

I will listen to the album 1 million times🔥🔥 Sarkodie shouldn't drop any song again in the next one year #NoPressureAlbum — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) July 30, 2021

If I die now koraaaa I'm okay, cuz I have seen the release of G O A T 🐐 @sarkodie eim album #NoPressureAlbum 🎉🌟🙌🔥 — KHOBBY SWEEET 💦👹( Kwesi Arthur last Born 😎) (@KhobbysweeetB) July 30, 2021

Finally #NoPressureAlbum by 👑 Sark is out Fam

You know what to expect already 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👊👊👊

Get it here https://t.co/niNOos3gwc — 10 AM (@StrongmanBurner) July 30, 2021

Am not an Artist buh one thing I just learnt from @sarkodie is somtyms music features is not always about the big names!



Buh the perfect artist for that record!

God bless you Sarkodie for this album #NoPressureAlbum 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾. — SARKCESSFUL VISION P.R.O ⏺ (@KwakuMingor3) July 30, 2021