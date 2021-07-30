Rapper Sarkodie has finally dropped his sixth studio album dubbed ‘No Pressure’ today July 30, and the album is already making massive waves on social media.
The rap icon is garnering huge numbers as fans yearned for the album for months until it’s release today.
The album is well-packed with music stars such as Vic Mensa, Giggs, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Cassper Nyovest and American rapper Wale.
The list continues with DarkoVibes, Benerl, Harmonize, Oxlade and MOGmusic.
Listening to the album, the BET Best International Act’s sixth release showcases a well-earned confidence and his accolades have shot high – cementing his prowess as the ‘Rap King’ on the 15-track album.
MORE:
Listen to the album below:
Check out reactions on social media below: