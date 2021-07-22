Photos have been shared online of Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as ‘Titi’, supporting her father, Sarkodie, at the listening session for his upcoming album No Pressure.

Dressed in pink fitness clothes with white sneakers to match, Titi looked excited to be at the event held at the Adidas Originals store at Cantonments in Accra.

No Pressure was initially scheduled to be released On July 9, 2021, but was postponed to July 30, 2021.

It features collaborations with the likes of Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America) and Giggs (United Kingdom.)

See photos of ‘Titi’ at the event below:

