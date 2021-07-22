President Akufo-Addo has appointed Isaac Kofi Egyir as the Acting Director-General of the Prisons Service effective Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Until the appointment, Mr Egyir was Deputy Director-General. He will work in his new position until a new Director-General is appointed.

A press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, dated Wednesday, July 21 said “The President has also asked the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr Patrick Darko Missah, to go on terminal leave from Sunday, 1st August 2021, with his retirement from the Service set to begin on Saturday, 16th October 2021″.

Profile of Isaac Kofi Egyir

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, born on the 21st of August, 1964, is a seasoned Prison Officer and currently the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) in charge of Operations.

He has 26 years of working experience with the Ghana Prisons Service including five years duty tour with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Sudan and South Sudan as Corrections Advisor and Military Detention Manager respectively.

He was enlisted into the Service 0n 5th December 1995 as Officer Cadet and was commissioned as a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons on 5th July 1996.

He was adjudged best cadet in Corrections Management and eventually the Best-all-Round Officer Cadet and received the Sword of Honour.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Director-General of Prisons, he was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in charge of Operations.

He also served as the Eastern Regional Commander and Officer in Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Commanding Officer of Prisons Headquarters and Officer in Charge of Frafraha Camp Prison.

He also served as Chief Agricultural Officer of the Service.

Within the International working environment, he has played a key role in prison assessment and advised extensively on best practices of prison management as well as capacity-building activities for national civil and military prison staff of post-conflict countries.

His academic qualifications include Master of Philosophy (M Phil) in Animal Science, University of Ghana, Master of Arts (MA) in Peace and Development Studies, University of Cape Coast, Master of Science (MSc) in Defense and International Politics, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Post-Graduate Certificate in Agricultural Administration (GIMPA) and Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (University of Ghana).

He is a proud product of St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.

He holds both an Advance Executive and Executive Certificates in Security Management, Forensic and Investigative Psychology from Wisconsin International University College.

Mr Isaac Egyir is a member of the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) and African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) and Ghana Association of Animal Production.

He is married with three children.