Armed Robbers have broken into the Mankessim residence of the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT), Rev Dr Isaac Owusu.

They made away with laptops, Kente Cloth, GHC4,000 cash, and an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the church he heads.

Media reports suggest that the robbers attacked the house when nobody was present on Saturday.

The reports say Rev Dr Isaac Owusu has, on many occasions, been threatened and warned by armed robbers.

The Police, during the Central Regional GNAT Conference at Cape Coast about two months ago, are said to have advised Rev Dr Isaac Owusu to take his security seriously to prevent an armed robbery attack.

The case has since been reported to Mamkessim Police for an investigation.

No arrest has been made so far.