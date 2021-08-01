The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked allegations of fake covid-19 antigen tests being carried out at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

A statement, signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Aboagye, said the testing is genuine.

This comes on the back of a viral video that captured two passengers who allegedly tested positive to covid-19 upon arrival at KIA.

They took to social media to register their displeasure about the results and the need for them to go into isolation for seven days.

The women, who have been identified as Mavis Boateng and Ivy Ankrah, claimed the mandatory antigen test for arriving passengers was fake.

But reacting to the video, Dr Kuma-Aboagye explained that although some passengers may have a negative PCR test from the country of origin, there can be a possibility of a positive result upon their arrival.

“It is worth noting that a person can present a negative PCR test on arrival and still test positive at KIA because he or she may be incubating the virus. Also, your test result status is specifically with reference to the date of doing the test, so any risky activities afterwards can change your status,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, GHS has assured the testing is authentic and meets international standards.