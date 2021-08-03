Brother of a woman who was murdered by her partner in the presence of his children for threatening to divorce him has spoken on the matter.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Daniel Laari said the man had four children with his sister, but he was yet to perform customary marriage rites.

Mr Laari said the couple had some relationship hiccups which were recently settled but had no idea his brother in-law could go to that extreme.

“My sister had mentioned to me before that they were always having misunderstanding and that has been a great worry to her and so she told me to inform the man about it and see the way the forward.

“I spoke to my in-law about it and even told him to come and perform the necessary marriage rites since they are already living as husband and wife with kids. He was always giving the family excuses and never came to see the family till he did the unthinkable,” he narrated.

The 47-year-old man shot and killed his partner for allegedly threatening to divorce him at Asuofua Asaman in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district of Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Bashiru Naniyabi, shot and killed 39-year-old Ama Vida around 1:00 am Monday.

Madam Vida was shot in front of a single room apartment in the presence of his children.

A 14-year-old daughter of the deceased could not hold back her tears as she narrates what she saw before the death of her mother.

But the deceased brother, Mr Laari, noted the couple settled their relationship challenges a day before the man carried out the act and therefore could not fathom what might have triggered him to take his wife’s life.

“After I had visited them to ensure that their issue is resolved. I left and travelled back to my house only to receive a distress call from my sister’s daughter that night that the man had shot and killed his partner after having dinner,” he recounted.

Asked what might have pushed the man to kill the wife, Mr Laari said his sister never informed him about anything and so he had no idea why the man shot the wife.

