Rapper Sarkodie says he isn’t letting his guard down as the best rapper on the continent. In fact, the BET Best International Flow rapper in his latest ‘CEO Flow’ song said without him the rap industry wouldn’t hold.

Posting a snippet on his Instagram page on his birthday on July 10, 2020, he tagged the song as a birthday gift to his Sarknative fans.

Birthday gift for SarkNation ‘CEO FLOW’ ft the legend @e40 🔥 … prod by @dirtysaj_certifiedbangerz 🎥: @itsvisionnaire … on all platforms NOW @ceekvr, he said.

Meanwhile, after releasing the visuals for the song, he has since been trending at number one on YouTube garnering over 127,000 views.

In the song, Sarkodie reiterates the fact that he is the pillar of rap – tagging those against him as “water-pistol rappers with no shots.”

Watch the full video above:

Read how fans reacted to it below:



