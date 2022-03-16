Multi award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, intends to host the forthcoming edition of his annual event, Rapperholic Concert, in the Dubai Desert on Sunday, 20th March 2022.
He made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, 16th March 2022, after a twitter space session hosted by the organizers of the event, CEEK.
In the early days of March, the ‘Illuminati’ rapper declared his intention to pull this unusual idea to have the virtual edition of the concert hosted on the 87-square-mile conservation reserve.
The declaration was made in a video where the rapper was seen walking to a Black Ferrari and later cruised with an entourage while inspecting the desert.
The Rapperholic Concert is an annual event masterminded by Sarkodie whereby he holds a mega concert to thrill his fans. Other chart busters also join him to make the night a memorable one.
