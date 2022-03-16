Multi award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, intends to host the forthcoming edition of his annual event, Rapperholic Concert, in the Dubai Desert on Sunday, 20th March 2022.

He made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, 16th March 2022, after a twitter space session hosted by the organizers of the event, CEEK.

Back to Dubai this weekend and big shouts to @CEEK they making it possible for a quick performance this Sunday 20th march on the desert !!! SARKNATION sign up and let’s have fun https://t.co/OiUP1yt4UJ right after we vibe on Twitter space ! pic.twitter.com/ms4e2RVEqL — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 16, 2022

In the early days of March, the ‘Illuminati’ rapper declared his intention to pull this unusual idea to have the virtual edition of the concert hosted on the 87-square-mile conservation reserve.

The declaration was made in a video where the rapper was seen walking to a Black Ferrari and later cruised with an entourage while inspecting the desert.

As I said , a virtual concert on the desert would be dope!! SARKNATION hit up @CEEK to make this happen !!! 😊 we still out here pic.twitter.com/57WOk2WUqV — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 4, 2022

The Rapperholic Concert is an annual event masterminded by Sarkodie whereby he holds a mega concert to thrill his fans. Other chart busters also join him to make the night a memorable one.

MORE: