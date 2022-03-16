Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as ‘D-Black’, has added his voice to the recent public sentiments about the cost of living in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CEO of record label, Black Avenue Muzik, lamented the depreciation of the cedi, as well as the unemployment menace in the country.

According to him, the government has failed to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians, as it promised.

“Town make hard ooo . Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs , there are no incentives for the lower class , the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts , the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it”, he tweeted.

In a related development, rapper Sarkodie has stated that upon his return to Ghana, he will resort to zoom calls, due to the consistent increment in the price of fuel across the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the award-winning musician wrote, “Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices.”

This comes after experts hinted at another fuel price increase on Wednesday, March 16.

Before March 1, 2022, petrol and diesel traded at an average GH¢7.50 per litre, representing an increment of 8.6 per cent in the just-ended pricing window.

Meanwhile, Prices of petroleum products will from Wednesday, March 16 experience a significant surge as consumers are expected to pay GH¢11 per litre.

In this regard, the Bulk Oil Distributors has blamed the situation on the volatility on the market as well as the rising cost of crude on the international market.

According to the Chief Executive, Senyo Hosi, the cedi, which is depreciating in relation to other major trading currencies, is also a cause of the rise in the price of fuel.

