Rapper Sarkodie has finally disclosed how he spent his first paycheck since he made a debut in the Ghana music industry.

According to him, he had to acquire a piece of land because the money was good, adding that, he was just a hustler, hence he had to put it to good use.

Sarkodie revealed this to Pulse Live Kenya, when he toured media stations in the country to promote his recently-released No Pressure album.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has been touring some African countries since he released his sixth-studio album.

After he left Ghana, he has been to Nigeria, Kenya and currently in Tanzania to keep up with his album-listening sessions among others that will put spotlight on the No Pressure album.