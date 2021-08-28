Akrobeto has justified his privacy concerning his life after a video of his first son went viral.

According to him, his children know him, and he knows them too. And that is all that matters.

Despite being a household name in Ghana and a public figure, his family has been shrouded in secrecy.

Recently, a video of a young man, resembling Akrobeto, residing in Belgium was spotted online. And this raised the question about the identity of his immediate family.

ALSO:

But Akrobeto, in an interview with Abeiku Santana, made it very clear that keeping his family away from the public eye is intentional. He pointed out that the identity of his family serves no purpose to outsiders.

“Whether they post their pictures or not, you have to keep them secret. If you bring your son outside, what do you gain from it? Why do you want to know this? They know their father and me too I know my sons. It is not good for you to know them. It is not your duty.”

Akrobeto revealed that he has three sons. One in Belgium and the remaining two in Ghana. He even disclosed that his second son is a graduate of the University of Ghana and currently working in a reputable company.