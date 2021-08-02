Ghanaian rapper/songwriter, Sarkodie, has inked a music publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing UK.

The rapper took to his Twitter to announce the feat saying he is “officially part of the SMP @SonyMusicPubUK family, the home to the ace songwriters, with classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones.

“As well as beloved contemporary songwriters such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Travis Scott and many more are equally part of the family.”

Meanwhile, Sony Music Publishing officially welcomed Sarkodie to the UK family saying: We are beyond excited to welcome @sarkodie to the SMP family! Great things to come SMPU

We are beyond excited to welcome @sarkodie to the SMP family! Great things to come

The rapper is currently making waves on social media after he dropped his most-anticipated ‘No Pressure‘ album.

In his recent interview on Hitz FM, he said the album has so far recorded mind-blowing numbers on the various digital music-streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Audiomack among others.